Hundreds of parents and students gathered at a school board meeting in Williamson County, Tennessee on Tuesday to protest mask requirements.

Parents had to be escorted out of the building after the superintendent spoke in favor of a mandate — which they were supposed to vote on during the meeting.

In grandstanding fashion, @ClayTravis tells parents to refuse to send their kids to school in masks. 😷 #WilcoBoardMeeting pic.twitter.com/MQOYJAkDPb — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) August 10, 2021

There were so many people that the majority could not even get inside the building.

The crowd, many of whom had anti-mask signs, filled the entire room.

“It’s a parent choice to make medical decisions for a kid, it’s not the schools decision to make medical choices for us,” Williamson County parent Kristin Benton told Fox 17.

The giant overflow crowd outside chanted “no more masks.”

The anti mask at schools revolution is underway in Tennessee. These are the people who couldn’t get in the meeting tonight. They’ve never seen a crowd this big before for a school board meeting. pic.twitter.com/GXTDmPks6A — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 11, 2021

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, who raises his children in Tennessee, quote tweeted a video of the crowd writing, “Let’s be clear. No one wants to go to a school board meeting. So this speaks volumes.”

Let’s be clear. No one wants to go to a school board meeting. So this speaks volumes. https://t.co/MzeLKhdWor — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 11, 2021

A decision on the mandate had not been made as of 8:15 p.m. local time.

