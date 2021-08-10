https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/watch-oklahoma-school-board-member-says-students-commit-murder-not-wearing-masks/

An Oklahoma school board member is under fire for claiming that students could “commit murder” by not wearing masks when they return in the fall.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has prohibited school districts from requiring masks.

Norman Public Schools board member Linda Sexton made the controversial comments during a meeting on Monday night.

“It’s just not OK for kids to commit murder by coming to school without a mask,” Sexton said, according to a report from Fox News.

TRENDING: LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium August 10-12 — Live At Frank Speech — Starting at 9 AM Central from Sioux Falls, South Dakota

“And when it comes down to it, it’s possible. They will cause a death of another child because they come to school without a mask. That’s not OK.”

Sexton’s comments can be seen around the 1:35:00-1:37:00 mark in a video posted by the school district.

“I would like to try to find a way to stand up as a district,” Sexton said, “and get our surrounding superintendents to stand up with us, and protect our little kids. It’s insane to send 5- and 6- and 7- and 8- – all the way up through 11-year-olds – that don’t have a choice about vaccine.”

The report says that “Sexton called on her district and others to stand up against Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is reportedly refusing to allow mask mandates for schoolchildren. In May, he passed a law prohibiting school districts from imposing mandates unless the governor has at least declared a state of emergency that’s in effect for their area.”

The governor said last month that there is nothing prohibiting parents from sending their children to school in masks if they feel that is best for their family.

“This is about personal responsibility, this is about freedoms,” he said.

“Nothing in the legislation last year prevents a parent from sending their child to school with a mask on, or prevents anyone from having their child under 12 get vaccinated. The difference is we’re not going to mandate that somebody else has to send their 4-year-old to school with a mask.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

