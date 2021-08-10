https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/10/watch-rashida-tlaib-dances-maskless-at-a-wedding-despite-being-in-a-cdc-orange-zone/

Here we go again. . .

Michigan Dem Rep. Rashida Talib was caught maskless and dancing up a storm at a recent wedding:

Squad member Rashida Tlaib faces hypocrisy storm dancing maskless at indoor wedding despite COVID guidelineshttps://t.co/XICW66H41S — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 10, 2021

According to Fox News, the wedding happened on Sunday and the venue was located in a CDC “orange zone” which means even vaccinated people should be masked up indoors:

Rashida Tlaib spotted dancing maskless at large indoor gathering in CDC “orange” zonehttps://t.co/9OIyVsQo48 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 10, 2021

But those rules are only for us normal people:

Keep in mind, it’s our side that has no problem with what she’s doing, especially if you’re vaccinated:

She’s setting a great example by showing us all that we have nothing to be afraid of. Live your life. pic.twitter.com/LRxOyMFJsD — Gina Bontempo (@FlorioGina) August 9, 2021

And we’re just pointing out her hypocrisy:

Mask up, you peasants! But Rashida Tlaib attends a big wedding maskless this weekend — because they want you to live in fear while they go about their merry lives. pic.twitter.com/PY6wnxPcdx — Gina Bontempo (@FlorioGina) August 9, 2021

Yep:

Only time in my life I’ll ever say this: Be like Rashida Tlaib. Take off your mask. Go to the wedding. Dance like Anthony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky are personally watching. https://t.co/DlgedWJJlP — Max (@MaxNordau) August 9, 2021

***

