https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/10/watch-rashida-tlaib-dances-maskless-at-a-wedding-despite-being-in-a-cdc-orange-zone/

Here we go again. . .

Michigan Dem Rep. Rashida Talib was caught maskless and dancing up a storm at a recent wedding:

According to Fox News, the wedding happened on Sunday and the venue was located in a CDC “orange zone” which means even vaccinated people should be masked up indoors:

But those rules are only for us normal people:

Keep in mind, it’s our side that has no problem with what she’s doing, especially if you’re vaccinated:

And we’re just pointing out her hypocrisy:

Yep:

***

