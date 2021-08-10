https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/august/we-didnt-back-down-christians-respond-to-portland-antifa-attack-with-massive-worship-rally

One day after a shocking and disturbing attack on a Christian prayer event in Portland, Oregon, Christians rallied in that very location for a massive gathering to sing and worship God.

Sean Feucht, best known for his work as a volunteer worship leader at Bethel Church, led the large gathering and even claimed one member of Antifa who came to disrupt, ended up getting saved.

Members of Antifa showed up in Portland last night to threaten, harass, bully and intimidate us. A mom and her baby were tear gassed. Antifa stood 10 feet from me as we lifted our voices in praise, but we didn’t back down. We kept worshipping and God moved powerfully! (1 of 2) — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) August 9, 2021

“Members of Antifa showed up in Portland last night to threaten, harass, bully and intimidate us,” he wrote on social media today. “A mom and her baby were tear-gassed. Antifa stood 10 feet from me as we lifted our voices in praise, but we didn’t back down. We kept worshipping and God moved powerfully!”

As it turns out, that worship ended up ringing true for at least one self-professed Antifa member, who gave his life to Christ.

“One member of Antifa who came to disrupt our service was SAVED giving his life to Jesus! It’s a time for a BOLD & BELIEVING church!” Feucht joyfully wrote. “God has not given us a Spirit of fear but of POWER & GRACE! The Church is on the move and the gates of hell will not prevail against it!”

Feucht wrote emphatically of the need to continue to proclaim the Gospel, arguing that “people are scared, addicted, lonely, suicidal and hopeless – AND WE HAVE THE HOPE OF THE WORLD INSIDE OF US!!”

“THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T BACK DOWN” he wrote in all caps.

THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T BACK DOWN! People are scared, addicted, lonely, suicidal and hopeless – AND WE HAVE THE HOPE OF THE WORLD INSIDE OF US!!! It’s time we BOLDLY bring JESUS to the world! 125 cities later and we’re JUST GETTING STARTED!! PORTLAND: I’m so proud of you!! pic.twitter.com/kOjnnUEXf7 — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) August 9, 2021

THE FEARLESS CHURCH HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!!!!!! When we show up in numbers and in boldness, we can take back our cities!!!#LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/BWSkpqfCx1 — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) August 9, 2021

“So many were saved, healed, delivered and freed tonight!” he added, while warning not to listen to “the trolls” who criticize. “Don’t let ANYTHING hold YOU BACK from sharing the love of JESUS in this season! IT IS REVIVAL SEASON!” Feucht proclaimed.

All of this happened as Antifa threw needles, pills, drugs and more at the crowd. They also allegedly attacked Christians as they were exiting the event, according to frequent Antifa reporter Andy Ngô.

Following a coordinated violent attack on Christian families in Portland by antifa, thousands gathered to worship at same spot next day under protection of volunteer security. After event, clashes erupted in downtown when antifa attacked people dispersing. https://t.co/2ULAxfhMM5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2021

Feucht posted a recap of their response rally that drew hundreds, possibly over a thousand Christians to sing and praise God.

WHO DID ANTIFA ATTACK?

Shocking video from over the weekend showed Antifa members assaulting a group of Christians, including children, who were gathering in Portland, Oregon Saturday for a scheduled prayer event.

The Post Millennial reports that Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski organized the event last month, giving antifa plenty of time to organize their attack.

Journalist Andy Ngo shared video of the large group carrying shields and weapons as they yelled profanity at the worshippers.

A woman attendee of the family Christian prayer event at the waterfront in downtown Portland describes what happened when antifa attacked them. pic.twitter.com/OtbHVftDor — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2021

The Christians can be heard praying as the Antifa members became more aggressive and violent.

Here’s a clip of one brave young boy who was attacked by these thugs.

A young black child speaks about his experience when antifa violently attacked him & his family at a prayer event on Saturday in downtown Portland. Video by Villain Report. pic.twitter.com/iXuLlZFFJf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2021

A woman attending the event described the group as “ruthless.”

“Antifa just rolled in like an angry mob, started throwing flash bombs at everybody, macing everybody … rotten eggs,” she said. “They threw a flash bomb into a group of kids that were out there from four months old to like 10.”

As part of the attack on people dispersing the Evangelical worship event in downtown Portland, antifa hurled concrete chunks & tossed homemade caltrops in the street to pop car tires. Antifa repeatedly used caltrops last year to disable police vehicles. https://t.co/bIQUbSDacy pic.twitter.com/aNagtI37cq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2021

WARNING: Language and violence can be seen in this extended video of the incident.

Another attendee helped Pastor Pawlowski, who was sprayed in the face with mace.

“Walked up to ask them to stop throwing things at the children,” the man explained. “There’s kids down there, I mean they’re toddlers and they sprayed me too.”

Pastor Pawlowski, who leads the Fortress of Adullam Church in Calgary, Canada, gained attention earlier this year for reportedly violating public health restrictions on in-person worship gatherings and chasing police out of his church property with shouts of “Nazi!” at them.

Antifa members also destroyed a sound system and other music equipment by throwing it into the Willamette River.

“Where is your god now?” can be heard amongst the chaos.

According to The Post Millennial, the Portland Police Department did not intervene during the incident and would not interact with either group.

