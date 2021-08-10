https://www.theblaze.com/news/celebs-gushed-over-andrew-cuomo

Readers of TheBlaze likely recall a magical time last year — well, maybe magical for half the country — when far-left New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was all the rage and seemingly could do no wrong.

Oh, that Emmy

In fact, Cuomo

received 2020’s International Emmy Founder’s Award “in recognition of his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world.”

Yup, an Emmy.

Cuomo also received 2020’s

Edward M. Kennedy Institute Award for Inspired Leadership fo the same reason, despite New York at the time sporting the most COVID-19 deaths in America.

Oh, and then there were the celebrities who lauded Cuomo not only for his political swagger, but also because a number of them — self-described “Cuomo-sexuals” — said they were enamored with him in a not-just-friends kind of way. In fact, it was said of Cuomo that he was a “national sex symbol,” “well-liked by the ladies,” and “single and ready to mingle.”

None of the accolades — particularly with regard to Cuomo’s apparent animal magnatism — aged particularly well considering he

announced his resignation from the governor’s chair Tuesday following ramped-up allegations of sexual harassment against him.

But sometimes it does the heart good to indulge in a little nostalgia. That said … roll ’em!

For the record, it was Ben Stiller who referred to Cuomo as the “Love Gov” and a “national sex symbol” (although allegedly they were the words of Cuomo’s brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo). Late night TV host Jimmy Fallon said Cuomo was “well-liked among the ladies” and “good looking.”

Late night TV host Stephen Colbert — an unapologetic leftist — attempted to comfort Americans’ “perfectly natural” feelings of being “Andrew-curious, if not fully Cuomo-sexual.” TV hosts Trevor Noah and even Ellen DeGenerous admitted the same amorous tugs.

Anything else? (Oh, you betcha)

The aforementioned accolades weren’t the only ones showered upon Cuomo:

And who among us can forget TV host Chelsea Handler’s revelation late last year that she asked Cuomo out on a date and was hopeful she could “flatten his curve” and they could “apex together” — to say nothing of the fact that during their “repartee” that she “would sexually harass him on his Instagram.”







Chelsea Handler Has a Crush on Gov. Andrew Cuomo



youtu.be



Finally, check out this snippet from last year’s Emmy’s presentation to Cuomo, which features some repeat celeb statements — but enough additional gooey stuff to make it worth a watch:







2020 International Emmy® Founders Award Presentation



youtu.be



