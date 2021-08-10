https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/woke-media-falsely-accuses-colorado-rockies-fan-of-yelling-racial-slur/

Posted by Kane on August 10, 2021 9:40 pm

You can hear man yelling ‘dinger’ at the 20-second mark.

Nearly all woke media jumped on the man accusing him of yelling out the n-word.

CNN was forced to retract their story…

