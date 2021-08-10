https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/woke-media-falsely-accuses-colorado-rockies-fan-of-yelling-racial-slur/
Here’s the version from our recording of the local AT&T Sportsnet broadcast. It happens after the 1-0 pitch near the end of this clip. pic.twitter.com/iExFXfYIKp
— Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021
You can hear man yelling ‘dinger’ at the 20-second mark.
Nearly all woke media jumped on the man accusing him of yelling out the n-word.
CNN was forced to retract their story…
The Colorado Rockies said they were investigating after a spectator repeatedly yelled a racial slur at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, who is Black, during a game in Denver on Sunday.https://t.co/UrhKWFl0X2
— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 9, 2021