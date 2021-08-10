https://www.dailywire.com/news/wrong-again-florida-blasts-cdc-for-posting-false-covid-numbers

The Florida Health Department is publicly slamming the Biden administration’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for apparently posting incorrect Covid-19 numbers from within the state.

The heath department fired off a tweet Monday claiming the CDC combined multiple days of Covid-19 cases, creating a scary graph misleading the public. The department added that they expect a correction for the apparent error.

“Wrong again. The number of cases [CDC] released for Florida today is incorrect,” the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) Twitter account wrote. “They combined MULTIPLE days into one. We anticipate CDC will correct the record.”

The agency was captioning a tweet from the South Florida Sun Sentinel, which based its information on “incorrect” CDC data.

Wrong again. The number of cases @CDCgov released for Florida today is incorrect. They combined MULTIPLE days into one. We anticipate CDC will correct the record. https://t.co/nbKnBNLzvU — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) August 10, 2021

“The CDC reported 28,317 new cases on Sunday, which WSVN reported would mark the most confirmed infections in one day in the state since the beginning of the pandemic,” Fox News reported. “Multiple media organizations picked up on the number and the department corrected the stories online with some bite.”

The FDOH said there were 15,319 cases on Sunday, and a three-day average of 18,795, noting that the agency follows the CDC’s guidelines for reporting cases, the Fox report added.

Though Florida has far exceeded other comparable states in battling Covid-19 and has maintained citizens’ freedoms, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has become a frequent target of the left-wing press and the White House.

But DeSantis is not backing down.

The Republican recently moved to ban schools from forcing children to wear masks and instead shifted the decision making to parents. And when school officials said they would defy the move, DeSantis said he would withhold pay from any official implementing mask mandates on children, The Daily Wire reported:

“With respect to enforcing any financial consequences for noncompliance of state law regarding these rules and ultimately the rights of parents to make decisions about their children’s education and health care decisions, it would be the goal of the State Board of Education to narrowly tailor any financial consequences to the offense committed,” the governor’s office told CBSMiami. “For example, the State Board of Education could move to withhold the salary of the district superintendent or school board members, as a narrowly tailored means to address the decision-makers who led to the violation of law.” “Education funding is intended to benefit students first and foremost, not systems,” the statement continued. “The Governor’s priorities are protecting parents’ rights and ensuring that every student has access to a high-quality education that meets their unique needs.”

DeSantis was also a leading governor in getting vaccine accessibility across his state, with a particular focus on the elderly. He’s also worked to ban any national implementation of so-called vaccine passports for Floridians, again emphasizing choice and personal freedom.

