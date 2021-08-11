https://justthenews.com/government/security/212672-migrants-encountered-border-july-says-dhs-secretary-alejandro-mayorkas?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced Thursday that 212,672 migrants were encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border last month, a 13% increase over the 188,000 encounters in June.

The number of encounters in July 2020 was 40,929, Fox News reported.

Of the more than 212,000 migrants, 95,788 were removed by the Title 42 public health protection, Mayorkas said. But last month, there were 104,907 Title 42 removals.

Most single adult migrants were removed under Title 42, but only 12% of families were removed.

Mayorkas called the border situation “one of the toughest challenges we face.”

“It is complicated, changing and involves vulnerable people at a time of a global pandemic,” the DHS Secretary said.

He said that “root causes” like violence, poverty, and corruption were driving migrants to the U.S. as the American economy is picking back up. Mayorkas also noted that ending the Trump administration border policy and re-establishing asylum laws were also factors.

“We have a plan, we are executing our plan and that takes time,” he said.

