https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alert-eu-looking-into-new-side-effects-of-vaccine/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

SOURCE

(Reuters) – Three new conditions reported by people after vaccination with shots from Pfizer and Moderna are being studied to assess if they may be possible side effects, Europe’s drug regulator said on Wednesday.

Erythema multiforme, a form of allergic skin reaction; glomerulonephritis or kidney inflammation; and nephrotic syndrome, a renal disorder characterised by heavy urinary protein losses, are being studied by the safety committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), according to the regulator.

Last month, the EMA found a possible link between heart inflammation and the mRNA vaccines.

The watchdog did not give details on Wednesday on how many cases of the new conditions were recorded, but said it had requested more data from the companies.