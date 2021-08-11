https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/11/american-express-anti-racism-initiative-teaches-the-privileged-to-practice-intersectional-allyship-avoid-microaggressions/

Hey everyone, Christopher Rufo is back with some more whistleblower documents, this time from the anti-racism initiative at American Express. It’s very similar to what they’re doing in some school districts: having employees (or students) fill out “identity maps” including such things as their race, sexual orientation, and body type so that they can tally up the numbers and see who’s privileged and who’s not. The privileged are then taught to practice “intersectional allyship” by deferring to those with less privilege.

SCOOP: American Express Corp. has launched a critical race theory training program that teaches employees capitalism is fundamentally racist and asks them to deconstruct their racial and sexual identities, then rank themselves on a hierarchy of “privilege.” Here’s the story.🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 11, 2021

According to whistleblower documents, AmEx executives created an internal “Anti-Racism Initiative” that subjects employees to an extensive training program based on the core tenets of critical race theory, including “systemic racism,” “white privilege,” and “intersectionality.” pic.twitter.com/pnpFkLYK8R — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 11, 2021

First, an outside firm teaches employees to deconstruct their “race, sexual orientation, body type, religion, disability status, age, gender identity, [and] citizenship” onto an official company worksheet—then determine where they stand on a hierarchy of “privilege.” pic.twitter.com/NK6op1dex4 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 11, 2021

You either have privilege or are marginalized, and your identity map helps you identify to which group you belong. How aware are you of your race or sexual orientation while at work?

AmEx then instructs employees to change their behavior in the office based on their relative position on the racial and sexual hierarchy. For example, if a member of a subordinate group is present, employees should practice “intersectional allyship” and defer to them. pic.twitter.com/qu6P8nqnAd — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 11, 2021

“Embrace discomfort.” That is, if you’re an ally and not a member of a marginalized group. You should feel uncomfortable.

In another handout, the instructions for white employees are more explicit: “identify the privileges or advantages you have”; “don’t speak over members of the Black and African-American community”; “it’s not about your intent, it’s about the impact you have on your colleague.” pic.twitter.com/iyLp8aqQf5 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 11, 2021

White employees are told not to utter common phrases such as “I don’t see color,” “we are all human beings,” and “everyone can succeed in this society if they work hard enough,” or they will be considered “microaggressors” against their black colleagues. pic.twitter.com/WcOT6wYJsm — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 11, 2021

Hey, here’s a microaggression just for President Biden: Saying “you are so articulate” can imply “it is unusual for someone of your race to be intelligent.” What is it considered if you describe an African American colleague as “bright and articulate and clean”?

Also, it’s a microaggression to say that everyone can succeed in this society if they work hard enough.

Next, AmEx invited Dr. Khalil Muhammad—great-grandson of Nation of Islam founder Elijah Muhammad—to lecture on “race in corporate America.” Muhammad argued that the system of capitalism is fundamentally racist and based on “racist logics and forms of domination.” pic.twitter.com/llIEOUQiR9 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 11, 2021

Muhammad said the company should reduce credit standards for black customers and sacrifice profits in the interest of race-based reparations. “If you want to do good, then you’re going to have to set up products and [product] lines that don’t maximize profit,” he said. pic.twitter.com/OZGDqu5MYl — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 11, 2021

Finally, AmEx recommends a series of resources for employees to dedicate themselves “to the lifelong task of overcoming our country’s racist heritage.” These materials endorse “prison abolition,” race-based reparations, and the idea that white children are racist. pic.twitter.com/mjI3kX1OhA — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 11, 2021

“PIC [prison industrial complex] abolition is a political vision with a goal of eliminating imprisonment, policing, and surveillance and creating lasting alternatives to punishment and imprisonment” … “It’s also about undoing the society we live in.”

Read my full investigation in today’s New York Post:https://t.co/EACHpjXry6 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 11, 2021

What a perfect way to fire someone and potentially burn their entire career if they disagree with you about anything professionally in regards to business strategy. — breathe, you’ll be fine. (@MattLabucki) August 11, 2021

Year 2000: “You worry too much about all this deconstruction stuff. Once kids are out of college, the real world will straighten them out . . . “ — Mr. Scagel (@Aquinas71) August 11, 2021

I’m old enough to remember when their literal slogan was “membership has its privileges”. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Sara K. Eisen (@SarKE) August 11, 2021

Ironic, huh?

Related:

‘Identify your privilege’: Christopher Rufo obtains Raytheon’s employee guide to ‘becoming an anti-racist today’ https://t.co/6uRDoU3Yt9 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 6, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

