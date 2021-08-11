https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/11/american-express-anti-racism-initiative-teaches-the-privileged-to-practice-intersectional-allyship-avoid-microaggressions/

Hey everyone, Christopher Rufo is back with some more whistleblower documents, this time from the anti-racism initiative at American Express. It’s very similar to what they’re doing in some school districts: having employees (or students) fill out “identity maps” including such things as their race, sexual orientation, and body type so that they can tally up the numbers and see who’s privileged and who’s not. The privileged are then taught to practice “intersectional allyship” by deferring to those with less privilege.

You either have privilege or are marginalized, and your identity map helps you identify to which group you belong. How aware are you of your race or sexual orientation while at work?

“Embrace discomfort.” That is, if you’re an ally and not a member of a marginalized group. You should feel uncomfortable.

Hey, here’s a microaggression just for President Biden: Saying “you are so articulate” can imply “it is unusual for someone of your race to be intelligent.” What is it considered if you describe an African American colleague as “bright and articulate and clean”?

Also, it’s a microaggression to say that everyone can succeed in this society if they work hard enough.

“PIC [prison industrial complex] abolition is a political vision with a goal of eliminating imprisonment, policing, and surveillance and creating lasting alternatives to punishment and imprisonment” … “It’s also about undoing the society we live in.”

Ironic, huh?

