The Movement for Black Lives, which has been touted by progressive Democrats like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has honored multiple convicted cop killers.

The broad coalition of liberal groups, including Black Lives Matter, sent a text message to supporters last week saying, “Black August is when we commemorate the lives of our fallen freedom fighters and political prisoners, prisoners of war, and exiles.”

The text message added, “We honor their sacrifice.”

The text message continued by talking about what activists and social justice organizations can do during “Black August” — and it mentioned signing clemency petitions for Mutulu Shakur and Sundiata Acoli. Shakur is a former Black Liberation Army leader who was the mastermind behind several armed robberies in Connecticut and New York. In 1981, the Brinks robbery resulted in the slayings of an armed guard and two police officers. Acoli was convicted of murdering New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster during a 1973 traffic stop.

Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota have all expressed support of the radical left-wing coalition on their social media accounts.

Ocasio-Cortez last summer praised the Movement for Black Lives on her Facebook page for organizing a project that would help “advance the movement to defund the police and invest in Black and brown communities.”

“The fight to #DefundThePolice won’t only happen in the streets. It’s also going to take place in city halls. The Working Families Party and the Electoral Justice Project of the Movement for Black Lives are coming together to launch the WFP Justice Fund,” the post read.

Last November, Tlaib tweeted that she was “committed to fighting alongside” the Movement for Black Lives and said, “Thank organizers.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Omar thanked the progressive coalition last summer for supporting local candidates who want to defund the police.

In addition to supporting Mutulu Shakur and Acoli, the Movement for Black Lives has expressed support for Assata Shakur, who is on the FBI’s most wanted terrorists list. Shakur, whose married name is JoAnne Chesimard, was one of the two passengers in Acoli’s car and was also convicted of the 1973 murder of Foerster. She escaped prison and was granted asylum in Cuba by the late Fidel Castro.

In August 2020, the group tweeted that they were closing out “Black August” with a concert to “support the liberation of our Freedom Fighters that are in Exile or Incarcerated like Assata Shakur.” Another tweet from last August said, “Text DEFEND to 90975 to stand with Assata Shakur and countless other political prisoners,” adding that she is “welcome” to join their group.

On its website, the Movement for Black Lives says they oppose the capitalist system in the United States and that they believe “prisons, police and all other institutions that inflict violence on Black people must be abolished and replaced by institutions that value and affirm the flourishing of Black lives.”

The group also supports abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, having once tweeted: “Abolish ICE isn’t just a protest chant — it’s a real demand that we as a community must see through to the end.”

The offices of Tlaib, Omar, and Ocasio-Cortez did not respond to Fox News’ requests for comment. Movement for Black Lives did not respond to Fox News’ requests for comment either.

