Never Trump Bible Teacher Beth Moore ripped into unvaccinated Christians in a series of unhinged tweets on Tuesday.

“For all our Jesus-talk, where on the ever loving earth is our Jesus-walk,” Mrs. Moore asked. “If you are not a Christian, I’m not talking to you. But if you are, Jesus wasn’t playing when he called us to a whole different ethic from the world.”

Mrs. Moore developed a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome over the past four years and most recently earned accolades from leftists when she left the Southern Baptist Convention.

“We’re not loud mouth boasters,” she screamed on Twitter. “We’re servants. We SERVE.”

Where is her compassion for people who have become seriously ill and died as a result of getting the vaccine? Where is her fierce defense of American civil liberties?

Mrs. Moore then proceeded mock unmasked Christians who have not been vaccinated.

“Stare in the face what some of you are saying: MY RIGHTS ARE MORE IMPORTANT THAN YOUR LIFE. SORRY, NOT SORRY,” Moore raged. “If you’re not going to get vaccinated, for the love of God, PUT ON A MASK IN PUBLIC PLACES WITH VULNERABLE PEOPLE.”

What’s up with all of the Twitter shouting? Maybe Mrs. Moore is auditioning for a spot on The View.

If we are in Christ, it is unconscionable for us to in any way politicize this virus. What on earth are we doing??? Our sides are not more important than lives. We are Jesus people called to serve sacrificially. For the love of God, we gotta love our neighbors. Even our enemies! — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) August 10, 2021

Stare in the face what some of you are saying: MY RIGHTS ARE MORE IMPORTANT THAN YOUR LIFE. SORRY, NOT SORRY. If you’re not going to get vaccinated, for the love of God, PUT ON A MASK IN PUBLIC PLACES WITH VULNERABLE PEOPLE. Go ahead & unfollow me. I don’t care. FOLLOW JESUS. — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) August 10, 2021

