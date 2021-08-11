https://thelibertydaily.com/arbiters-of-truth-twitter-labels-information-at-mike-lindells-cyber-symposium-false-before-it-was-released/

If there was any doubt how brilliant the fact-checkers at Twitter are, we need to only look at their handling of Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium, which is live now through Thursday. They know so much and have such insights, they were able to determine that the new information released at the event was “false” before they even heard it.

Big Tech and mainstream media have been the propaganda and censorship arms of the conspiracy to both steal the 2020 election and then to subsequently cover up their theft. Twitter was directly involved in these efforts with many speculating their participation came from the highest levels. Twitter’s Jack Dorsey is said to be in the “inner circle” of those who have been plotting this coup since 2017.

We encourage our readers to not only watch the Cyber Symposium as much as they can but also to support MyPillow. Be sure to use promo code “TLD” to support us as well.

Here’s a sample of what’s happening at the Cyber Symposium that Twitter unilaterally labeled as “false”:

