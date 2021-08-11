https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/11/arnold-schwarzenegger-backs-up-his-screw-your-freedom-comment-with-an-analogy-to-obeying-traffic-lights/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Arnold Schwarzenegger said, “screw your freedom” in a segment in which he argued for mask mandates. Not surprisingly, “screw your freedom” is making headlines. He responded to The Hill’s story by making an analogy about traffic lights, but we’re a little disappointed he didn’t follow Rick Wilson’s and Wajahat Ali’s lead and spelled it “freedumb,” ’cause that’s what liberals are using now in relation to maks.

We don’t enjoy “pure freedom,” but conservatives do try to preserve as much personal freedom as they can.

Well said.

We guess Swarzenegger wasn’t invited to Barack Obama’s birthday party or he would have been slapping masks on everyone in sight. If the former president can stick hundreds of people in a tent without masks, we’d like the freedom to do the same.

