https://www.theblaze.com/news/schwarzenegger-screw-freedom-virus-masks

Former California governor and movie actor Arnold Schwarzenegger went on a rant against Americans who refuse to wear masks after another spike in coronavirus infections.

Schwarzenegger made the comments while being interviewed by CNN’s Bianna Golodryga on Wednesday.

“There’s still people that live in denial. There’s still people that don’t believe in masks. There’s still people out there that say, ‘well, we don’t have to do social distancing,’ and all that kind of stuff,” said the 74-year-old.

He went on to say that people should put their trust in experts like Dr. Fauci because they studied the issue for so long. He also criticized what he called misinformation about the pandemic.

“But I think people should know, there is a virus here. It kills people, and the only way we prevent it is to get vaccinated, to wear masks, to do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well my freedom is being disturbed here,'” he mocked.

“No, screw your freedom!” Schwarzenegger added.

“Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities, you cannot just say, ‘I have the right to X,Y.Z,’ when it affects other people,” he continued.

He also mocked those who defied mask mandates by appealing to their principles and right to freedom.

“Yeah, you have the freedom to wear no mask. But you know something, you’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask because you’re supposed to protect the fellow members around you,” Schwarzenegger concluded.

Some experts have called for renewed mask mandates even among those who are vaccinated in order to quell another spike in coronavirus infections due to the delta variant. Critics counter that another lockdown would damage the economy and result in a host of unintended health consequences.

“I don’t want to villainize anyone here,” said Schwarzenegger. “I just wanted to tell everyone, let’s work together and let’s stop fighting.”

Here’s the comments from Schwarzenegger:







With Freedom comes Responsibility



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

