Arnold Schwarzenegger has had just about enough of people being concerned about their freedoms:

Arnold Schwarzenegger to people who won’t follow CDC guidelines: “Screw your freedom.” pic.twitter.com/7sjazYmIup — The First (@TheFirstonTV) August 11, 2021

Well, considering Arnold’s life story, that certainly is an ironic thing to say…

Coming from a person who left Austria for Freedom in the United States! — Joey Rivaldo20 (@JoeyRivaldo20) August 11, 2021

When an Austrian says screw your freedom be very afraid — Dawn (@DawnCeven) August 11, 2021

Weird, famous dictatorships that Arnold left in Europe said the same to their people. https://t.co/zZJuaftzcl — kaitlin, lepbet’s burner (@thefactualprep) August 11, 2021

Oh the irony…is about as thick as that accent of his… https://t.co/Sta7ts9dFB — Aren’t I A Ray of 🌞 (@MomOfTeenCircus) August 11, 2021

Ironic indeed!

Vindman’s head is actually bigger, I’m shocked. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 11, 2021

Not only has he spent what’s left of his credibility with me, he’s appearing with VINDMAN on this? Knew there was a reason I liked Stallone better… https://t.co/uKxyzrsp4u — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) August 11, 2021

This “pandemic” is showing the worst in some humans. People have been psychologically conditioned by 2 years of deliberate hysteria and propaganda. Covid has a death rate of under 0.5%… The average death rate of people with Covid is over 80 years (while life expectancy is 78..) — alek j hidell (@alekjhidelll) August 11, 2021

And they’ll keep the panic and hysteria going as long as possible.

