They’re just saying the quiet part out loud now.

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has a message for Americans against tyrannical Covid restrictions: “Screw your freedom!”

Schwarzenegger joined CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Alexander Vindman to promote Vindman’s new book, “Here, Right Matters.”

Yes, this is the same Alexander Vindman who was born in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic and testified during the Schiff impeachment show trial that Ukraine asked him to be their Defense Minister “three times.”

Lt. Col Vindman should have faced a court martial for showing he was more loyal to Ukraine, but since we have a two-tiered justice system, he’s out slinging books and telling Americans they don’t have freedom.

Arnold Schwarzenegger said the only way out of this pandemic is to get vaccinated, social distance and wear masks.

“…And not just to think about ‘well my freedom is being kind of disturbed here – No! Screw your freedom!” Schwarzenegger said. “Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities.”

“We cannot just say, ‘I have the right to do X, Y and Z.’ When you affect other people, that is when it gets serious,” the 74-year-old said.

Schwarzenegger said breathing fresh air without a mask on is dangerous and may cause other people to die.

VIDEO:

Arnold Schwarzenegger to Americans against tyrannical COVID restrictions: “SCREW YOUR FREEDOM!” pic.twitter.com/4VCym761qs — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) August 11, 2021

