https://bigleaguepolitics.com/australian-prime-ministers-approval-rating-plummets-for-pushing-covid-19-lockdowns-and-vaccine-passports/

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval rating has plummeted to the lowest point since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic after implementing Draconian lockdown measures and vaccine passports in the country.

Morrison’s approval rating has dropped to 47 percent, down four points, and if the current numbers hold, his coalition will lose power in next year’s elections. Additionally, support for his handling of the pandemic has dropped from 85 percent at its peak to 48 percent currently.

Even though Australia has only suffered 36,250 cases and 939 deaths throughout the pandemic, the nation has implemented a police state on the public with troops on the streets due to lack of vaccine compliance. Thus far, only 24 percent of the population has received the experimental jab.

Big League Politics has reported on the terror propaganda released by the government as the media boldly proclaims that the “New World Order” is in full effect throughout the nation:

“The Australian government has released a video meant to terrorize young people into complying with COVID-19 edicts, including the mandatory experimental vaccine.

They released this shocking propaganda video that is enraging individuals in the country who haven’t lost their souls to mass hysteria:

Even people who believe in the legitimacy of the scamdemic believe this ad has simply gone too far…

It should come as no surprise that this type of propaganda is being produced right as the country announces the dawning of a “New World Order” publicly.

The mainstream media in Australia has officially announced that they are operating under a virus regime with no bedrock freedoms or civil liberties, and they come right out and call this the new world order:

… This agenda is not limited to Australia; it is being pushed throughout the entire world as part of the Great Reset. If the people of the world do not revolt and do so soon, they could be under the yoke of Big Brother permanently before long.”

Australia is the test case for what the globalists want to implement throughout the world. If the people of Australia begin to revolt, it could throw a wrench in the technocracy being set up to crush Western Civilization.

