https://www.theblaze.com/news/atlanta-autonomous-zone-gang-murder

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that an “autonomous zone” in Atlanta is being run by a gang connected to the shooting murder of an 8-year-old girl.

The Rayshard Brooks autonomous zone is named after a black man that was shot and killed by police during an attempted DUI arrest in June 2020 in the parking lot of a Wendy’s. That restaurant was destroyed by arson in the resultant protests and rioting.

The GBI says that Brooks was a member of the Bloods gang and that they took over part of the city where he was killed to set up a region where they rule by violence and intimidation.

“Prior investigation determined that Brooks was a member/associate of the Bloods criminal street gang,” said the GBI in their warrant filed last week.

They went on to document how 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed as she sat in a car outside of a liquor store near the autonomous zone on the evening of July 4. Rioters shot at the car after the driver tried to leave the area and Turner was hit.

19-year-old Julian Conley and 23-year-old Jerrion McKinney were arrested by the GBI as suspects in the Turner murder.

When WGCL-TV pressed the mayor’s office about the autonomous zone in June 2020, a spokesperson said only that they would look into it. Although the mayor said that the city took action against the protest encampment, rioters returned very soon after.

The mayor’s office told Fox News they did not know about the gang being involved with the autonomous zone.

“Neither the Administration nor APD had prior knowledge of alleged gang affiliation. It would be inappropriate to comment further as this is an ongoing investigation and legal matter,” said a spokesperson.

Brooks’s family said they had no knowledge of him being involved in a gang.

Here’s more about the Rayshard Brooks autonomous zone:







Atlanta leaders questioned about autonomous zone



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

