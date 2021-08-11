https://hannity.com/media-room/battle-lines-psaki-says-biden-admin-not-at-war-with-ron-desantis-but-on-the-virus/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki weighed-in Wednesday on a recent war-of-words between President Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, saying the administration’s real fight is against COVID-19.

“Our war is not on DeSantis, it’s on the virus, which we’re trying to kneecap, and he does not seem to want to participate in that effort,” said Psaki when asked to comment on the spat.

.@PressSec: “Our war is not on DeSantis, it’s on the virus, which we’re trying to kneecap, and he does not seem to want to participate in that effort.” pic.twitter.com/VS5J2znFFJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 11, 2021

Ron DeSantis responded to critics of his decision to prohibit local schools from mandating face masks for all students; saying “this is a decision for a parent to make.”

“We believe this is a decision for a parent to make,” said the Governor. “We believe that the parent, rather than the government, should ultimately be able to make that decision.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis on prohibiting mask mandates in school: “We believe that the parent, rather than the government, should ultimately be able to make that decision.” pic.twitter.com/uYqLNqRZRF — The Hill (@thehill) August 11, 2021

The Republicans comments come just hours after Sen. Rand Paul was banned from YouTube for seven days after questioning the effectiveness of over-the-counter cloth masks.

“YouTube on Tuesday removed a video by Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky for the second time and suspended him from publishing for a week after he posted a video that disputed the effectiveness of wearing masks to limit the spread of the coronavirus,” reports the New York Times.

“We apply our policies consistently across the platform, regardless of speaker or political views, and we make exceptions for videos that have additional context such as countervailing views from local health authorities,” a representative for YouTube said in a statement.

“Most of the masks you get over the counter don’t work. They don’t prevent infection,” claimed Paul in his video, adding, “Trying to shape human behavior isn’t the same as following the actual science, which tells us that cloth masks don’t work.”

Watch Psaki’s comments above.

