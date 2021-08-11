https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-is-locking-illegals-into-covid-contagion-dungeons/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Video of an overcrowded Border Patrol facility in the Rio Grande Valley Sector from this week.
From the source: “This has surpassed the point of sustainability — this is lunacy.”
Fed-up BP agents are taking videos/pics to show what’s really happening –> https://t.co/cT4uWOQqSf pic.twitter.com/Z1fu6D9M9S
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 11, 2021
MSM will never show this footage.
Remember these staged photos…