Two human rights groups have launched a major lawsuit against the Biden administration, accusing it of enabling child abuse at detention centers where unaccompanied minors who illegally enter the country are being housed.

Filed by the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law and the National Center for Youth Law, a 276-page filing in the United States District Court, Central District of California, names U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and others as defendants in the case – urging Garland to compel the Department of Health and Human Services to stop the abuse and mistreatment of children at migrant detention centers.

The lawsuit names two specific intake sites in Fort Bliss and Pecos, Texas, where widespread child abuse is allegedly being committed.

Attorneys for the human rights groups argue that children are being held in “unsanitary” and “dilapidated” facilities where they’re forced to eat raw, undercooked, and even rotten food. The children are also allegedly subjected to sexual abuse and exposed to widespread illness.

“Predictably, several EISs, most notably the Fort Bliss and Pecos EISs, have become notorious for failing to provide vulnerable children even minimum safety, care, and conditions,” the filing reads, noting […]