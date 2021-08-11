https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/08/braveheart-actor-michael-mitchell-dies-six-days-after-getting-third-pfizer-booster-shot-for-covid

Former “Mr. Universe” and Braveheart actor Michael Mitchell was reported dead after taking his third recommended “booster” injection of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” from Pfizer.

According to reports, Mitchell took his first two doses of the Sinovac shot back in late February. Sinovac is available in nearly every other country except the United States, Russia, and much of Western Europe. It is the same vaccine that killed Chinese Virus researcher Novilia Sjafri Bachtiar back in July.

After getting his first two jabs of Sinovac, Mitchell was apparently frightened about possibly testing “positive” for the new “delta variant,” so he rushed out to take a third injection from Pfizer, which killed him almost instantly.

Mitchell, by the way, was bragging all over social media about how the first two injections of Sinovac, which was made in China, did not produce any negative side effects. Mitchell was also a believer in masks, having posted a public photo to his Facebook on March 31 depicting the cartoon character Charlie Brown wearing a mask while mumbling through the mesh, “Good grief, just wear the mask.”

About a month later, Mitchell got aggressive on social media about Wuhan Flu cases supposedly rising in Turkey because people there were refusing to wear their masks in obedience to Tony Fauci.

“Oh no Turkey Covid cases have gone crazy, due to dimwits that don’t wear masks and social distance we are going back into complete lockdown as of [7 p.m.] tonight,” Mitchell wrote in a tirade, apparently in Turkey at the time.

On May 2, Mitchell proudly framed his Facebook profile photo with a “Fully Vaccinated” banner after proudly taking his first two doses. Mitchell continued to urge his followers to also get theirs, falsely claiming that only “0.005%” of all vaccine recipients experience any kind of adverse reactions from the jabs.

“Why do people keep trying to ram it down my throat that I shouldn’t take the vaccine, just saying,” Mitchell wrote nastily alongside a fake news image containing made-up statistics about the “safety and effectiveness” of Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” injections.

After dropping dead in a marina cabin near his house boat post-injection, media blames “natural causes” for Mitchell’s death

In June, Mitchell publicly celebrated the World Health Organization‘s (WHO) acceptance of Sinovac as a viable vaccine for the Chinese Virus. This was apparently an important milestone for Mitchell, who took the first two jabs not knowing if they would be acceptable for international travel.

On July 16, Mitchell announced that he simply had not gotten enough injections at that point so he decided to get a third from Pfizer.

“Well that’s my third jab today Proud to be part of this experiment to save lives,” Mitchell wrote in what would become some of his final words before passing. As it turns out, all of Mitchell’s efforts to “flatten the curve” were for naught, as the lethal injections from Big Pharma that he loved so much eventually did him in.

Mitchell’s final social media post was put up on July 21, reading, “P.S. I have had three vaccinations of different brands, so we may learn more about a way forward.” The next day, Mitchell dropped dead in a marina cabin near his houseboat, reports indicate.

Some mainstream media outlets blamed “natural causes” for Mitchell’s death, while others said it was a “heart attack.” None of them linked Mitchell’s death to the vaccines, which quite literally took his life in the name of “saving lives.”

The latest Chinese Virus injection news can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

