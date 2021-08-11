https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/breaking-cdc-says-pregnant-people-should-get-covid-vaccine/

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now advises pregnant women to take the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Breaking911.

’’The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

The CDC changed their recommendation from telling pregnant women to “consider” the shot.

“CDC recommends that pregnant people should be vaccinated against COVID-19, based on new evidence about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines,” the CDC said. “COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or trying to get pregnant now or might become pregnant in the future.”

National radio host Todd Starnes said, “If it is ‘safe and effective,’ then why hasn’t the FDA approved the vaccine?”

