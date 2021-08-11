https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/11/brian-stelters-interview-with-stephen-colbert-was-so-bad-it-has-oliver-willis-jonah-goldberg-and-soledad-obrien-agreeing-with-each-other/

CNN’s Brian Stelter sat down with late-night host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday and let’s just say it did not go how he thought it would:

Stephen Colbert grills Brian Stelter on CNN’s Chris Cuomo problem: “What are the boundaries?” https://t.co/OX2gXmfkMl — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 11, 2021

Colbert even mocked Stelter and his anonymous sources inside CNN who allegedly defended his colleague, Chris Cuomo:

“I also have a source who says that Chris was on the phone with his brother this week.” — @brianstelter “Is your source Chris Cuomo?” — @StephenAtHome “He is not. You’ve got to have boundaries.” — Stelter “Why? He doesn’t!” — Colberthttps://t.co/pLNHQQFhma — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) August 11, 2021

Stelter called the situation with how CNN handled Chris interviewing his brother “complicated”:

Brian Stelter, a so-called media reporter, is straight-up doing damage control for his employer. “Stelter would only say that it’s “really complicated,” adding that there is “no page for this” situation in the “journalism ethics book.”” https://t.co/558nuxKFaO — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) August 11, 2021

And he claimed there’s no page on this in a journalism ethics textbook:

.@CNN’s media reporter @brianstelter says of the network’s much-criticized handling of the @ChrisCuomo–@NYGovCuomo conflict: “If we open up the journalism ethics book, there is no page for this. It’s the craziest set of circumstances you can imagine.”pic.twitter.com/oleGUiiS6Y — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 11, 2021

LOL. Has he not read any journalism textbooks?

In which media reporter @brianstelter proves he’s never read a media ethics book. 🥔 https://t.co/lTH241cagM — Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) August 11, 2021

And it’s pretty rare when we get Oliver Willis, Jonah Goldberg and Soledad O’Brien in total agreement on an issue:

If Sean Hannitys brother was the gropey governor he consulted for, Stelter wouldn’t think this is so complicated. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 11, 2021

Here’s one way to make it uncomplicated: Ask yourself “How would I report this if it was happening at Fox?” And then do that. https://t.co/tk9nBFyT0R — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) August 11, 2021

If Fox News did what Brian’s own colleague and employer did, he would be calling it out for days. This is a journalistic fail. And the journalists within cnn know it, but that’s (in part) why he’s there. https://t.co/OYdrJWVylA — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) August 11, 2021

Stelter is a “publicist disguised as a journalist”:

Stelter could’ve declined to do the Colbert interview. Always an option. He could have decided that, as a media reporter, critiquing his colleagues and bosses in good faith, is actually a vital aspect of his job. Instead, he’s a publicist disguised as a journalist. https://t.co/3Cn8j8nTZE — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) August 11, 2021

And crickets from Stelter and CNN on this one:

Stelter said CNN management ruled that Chris Cuomo could not provide commentary on his brother’s case. Colbert: “Why didn’t they rule that way when his brother was on the show pretty much every night during the covid crisis?” Great question. https://t.co/Bsbpnj5SOl — Dan Beucke (@DanBeucke) August 11, 2021

