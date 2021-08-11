https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/11/brian-stelters-interview-with-stephen-colbert-was-so-bad-it-has-oliver-willis-jonah-goldberg-and-soledad-obrien-agreeing-with-each-other/

CNN’s Brian Stelter sat down with late-night host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday and let’s just say it did not go how he thought it would:

Colbert even mocked Stelter and his anonymous sources inside CNN who allegedly defended his colleague, Chris Cuomo:

Stelter called the situation with how CNN handled Chris interviewing his brother “complicated”:

And he claimed there’s no page on this in a journalism ethics textbook:

LOL. Has he not read any journalism textbooks?

And it’s pretty rare when we get Oliver Willis, Jonah Goldberg and Soledad O’Brien in total agreement on an issue:

Stelter is a “publicist disguised as a journalist”:

And crickets from Stelter and CNN on this one:

