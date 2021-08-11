https://www.dailywire.com/news/brownshirts-of-biden-and-fauci-pastor-maced-at-portland-prayer-rally-alleges-police-complicit-in-antifa-ambush

The pastor who was maced by members of Antifa when they assaulted Christian worshippers in Portland over the weekend alleged the police were complicit in the ambush.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who is doing a speaking tour across the United States, explained to Rebel News (video below) that the event, which had been organized by several local churches, was originally instructed to gather at the Battleship Oregon Memorial in downtown Portland.

“But later the police contacted the organizers and they told them to move just a little bit to the side of the park and, behold, they said to Antifa to come and do whatever Antifa does in that location,” Pawlowski said.

Pawlowski went on to recount that 25 to 30 black-clad members of Antifa disrupted their service and threw fire bombs, smoke bombs, and rotten eggs into a crowd that included women and young children.

“Before even everything started, the police [were] watching this whole thing, seeing what was going on, the women and children being attacked, and they did absolutely nothing,” Pawlowski further alleged.

Despite the incident, Pawlowski went on to praise what he called the American spirit of liberty and resistance exhibited by those who stood their ground at the prayer service.

Describing that spirit, Pawlowski said, “It’s just the heart of a man who says, ‘Who do you think you are, you gangster, wannabe tyrant?’”

Pawlowski went on to commend the women at the event especially, whom he said stood their ground and said, “No, we’re not moving. How dare you do this to us? This is our city.”

Pawlowski also claimed that the Portland police were involved in the incident.

“What is shocking to me is that the police [were] involved in this setup,” he said. “It was a total setup on Christian women and children, fathers, to come in a peaceful assembly just to worship God. And the police set these people up for the beating of a lifetime.”

“And, thank God, we had some brave Americans,” he added. “You know, if that was not the case, those women and toddlers, and kids in strollers would be absolutely destroyed by those gangsters, those brownshirts of Biden and Fauci.”

As The Daily Wire reported regarding the incident:

Police were nowhere to be found over the weekend when black-clad members of Antifa disrupted an outdoor Christian prayer service in Portland by macing the worshippers, mocking God, and throwing sound equipment into the Willamette River. The Antifa protesters, who showed up with shields and weapons, also dispersed “flash bombs” and what appeared to be bear spray among the crowd that included children, according to PJ Media.

WATCH:

The Portland Police Department did not immediately respond to The Daily Wire’s request for comment.

Pawlowski made international headlines during the spring when he repeatedly ejected armed police and public health officials from his church in Calgary, Alberta. He and his brother were later arrested by Calgary Police in the middle of a busy highway on their way home from church. The two spent several days in jail, during which Pawlowski and his brother were allegedly mistreated and mocked for their Christian faith.

Pawlowski was released, but faces an upcoming court date and recently told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro that he could potentially receive a four-year jail sentence.

Related: ‘Nazi Cowards’: Calgary Police Arrest Polish Pastor Who Refused To Allow Police, Health Officials To Disrupt Service

