California will require all school workers to either supply proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or submit to testing at least once per week.

The California Department of Health order applies to both public and private schools that have students anywhere from transitional kindergarten through the 12th grade, though it does not apply to home schools, child care or higher education.

The Golden State will “require that all of our staff, not just teachers … custodial staff, the bus drivers, folks that are critical to supporting the entire school eco-system, also submit a verification of vaccination and/or submit to weekly testing,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday.

The order notes that people who have previously recovered from the illness or have a prior positive antibody test will not be exempt from the weekly testing mandate for the unvaccinated.

“Previous history of COVID-19 from which the individual recovered more than 90 days earlier, or a previous positive antibody test for COVID-19, do not waive this requirement for testing,” the order states.

The order notes that facilities must be fully compliant by Oct. 15.

Many schools in the state have already started, while others will begin in the coming weeks, according to the Associated Press.

According to data for the state, 63.8 percent of the population 12 and older has been fully vaccinated, while 10 percent has been partially vaccinated. That compares with 58.8 percent of the total U.S. population in that age range that has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many school-aged children cannot currently get vaccinated in the U.S. because only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is allowed for use in people 12 and up, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccines are just for people ages 18 and older.

In California, state workers must furnish proof of full vaccination or get tested at least once per week. The state also has a mask wearing requirement for indoor settings at K-12 schools.

