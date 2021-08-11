https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/cdc-director-walensky-says-shes-struggling-communicate-americans-about?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, said Thursday she is “struggling” to communicate with Americans about the ongoing parameters of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Walensky said, “I am really struggling with how to communicate to people who are worried about politics, and I just want them to continue to be at their family’s dinner table.”

Since Walensky assumed her role with the incoming administration, the CDC has issued a number of shifting and conflicting guidances on behavior, including masking, pertaining to the coronavirus.

“There was an enormous pressure for vaccinated people to be able to do things that they wanted to get back to doing,” said Walensky of the agency’s May decision to ease mask guidances for vaccinated Americans.

Walensky, along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, have delivered a number of confusing statements to the American public over the course of a months-long media barrage. Just last week, Walensky said during a CNN interview that vaccine will not prevent the transmission of the virus, though they are working “exceptionally well.”

“Our vaccines are working exceptionally well. They continue to work well for Delta with regard to severe illness and death, they prevent it. But what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission,” said the CDC head.

Consistently confusing messaging from agency heads has led the federal government right off a cliff in terms of trust placed in them by the American people. A poll from a few months ago reveals that just half of Americans trust the CDC and FDA. That figure is again in jeopardy as the CDC waffles on guidances pertaining to the Delta variant and, especially, mask mandates for children as the new school year begins.

