Meanwhile, in Chicago, cops turned their back on Mayor Lori Lightfoot when she visited the hospital after the shooting of two police officers, one fatally:

Chicago cops turn back on Mayor Lori Lightfoot after fatal police shooting https://t.co/tEKSeWq3rk pic.twitter.com/WOSl9V1B0l — New York Post (@nypost) August 11, 2021

As we told you on Sunday, Ella French, the officer who died, was a new mother and just off maternity leave:

Bloody weekend in Chicago leaves 10 dead, including police officer and new mother Ella French https://t.co/vvF6AszrMb — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 9, 2021

The Chicago Tribune reports that French’s partner is “still in critical condition Tuesday, with a bullet lodged in his brain as well as gunshot wounds to the eye and shoulder.”

Two brothers have since been charged with her murder:

Two brothers have been charged in the shooting of two Chicago police officers during a traffic stop Saturday night, which killed Officer Ella French and critically wounded the other. https://t.co/WBecRli3Xr — FOX6 News (@fox6now) August 11, 2021

From Fox 13:

Emonte Morgan, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting. He’s also been charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and possessing/using a firearm as a felon. Eric Morgan, 22, has been charged with possessing/using a firearm as a felon and obstructing justice.

And, surprise! “Both suspects were felons on probation”:

“Both suspects were felons on probation” Cops are getting killed because people who should be in prison are not in prison as part of some grand social experiment. https://t.co/CtUOc2ioXU — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 11, 2021

From the NY Post on their criminal histories:

[Emonte] Morgan — who was charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor battery — pleaded guilty to one count of robbery on Nov. 25, 2020, in exchange for a sentence of two years of probation, CWB reported, citing court records. On May 18, prosecutors filed a motion for violation of probation, but the reason for the filing is not included in court records, according to the report.

And:

In June 2018, Eric and another man were charged with robbing four people of $180 in Madison. He later pleaded guilty to felony theft, according to court records cited by CWB Chicago.

A hero. They murdered a hero in cold blood:

“We never got the chance to thank her.” Family of baby shot in the head in Englewood last month tells me Officer Ella French is the reason baby Terriana survived. They’re devastated to learn the officer was killed. Their emotional thank you, tonight at 6 on @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ZCF84eQnrs — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) August 10, 2021

And this article is a year old, but maybe — just maybe — Chicago should start locking up felony cases instead of letting them roam free to kill and maim again:

Foxx’s office drops 30% of felony cases and her case dismissal rate is 35% higher than her predecessor. https://t.co/x34IXqlYOZ — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 10, 2021

Cops also arrested an Indiana man, Jamel Danzy, for selling the gun used in the killing. From CBS Chicago:

Three years before Morgan was charged with this weekend shooting, he was convicted of armed robbery near Madison, Wisconsin – complicating future access to guns. So in March of this year, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Morgan leaned on a friend from Hammond – Danzy – to buy him a sport-utility vehicle and a weapon. Both were used Saturday night, authorities say. At a Hammond gun shop, Danzy filled out a firearms transaction record required by the Department of Justice. His crime, federal authorities say, was committed when he answered question 21(a):

“Are you the actual buyer of the firearm?” That came with the words, “WARNING: You are not the actual buyer if you are acquiring the firearm(s) on behalf of another person.” He checked yes.

Oh, and their mom was arrested as well after she tried to barge into the hospital room where one of the two brothers was recovering from his gunshot wound:

Mom of two brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago cop Ella French, is arrested after trying to barge into hospital https://t.co/zmhgdy39kh — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 11, 2021

