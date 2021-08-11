https://thelibertydaily.com/clay-travis-educates-williamson-county-school-board-on-covid-then-delivers-a-message-to-the-parents/

Political pundits and show hosts are often heard talking about what other parents are doing during school board meetings. They even encourage their audiences to go out and make their voices heard in like manner. But Outkick‘s Clay Travis took it a step further. He addressed the Williamson County School Board directly as a concerned parent.

He explained to the school board that the data tells them all they need to know and why it’s unnecessary to subjugate kids to vaccines or face masks. As he noted, the chances of a child dying from Covid-19 are around one in a million. It’s ludicrous to do damage to them physically and psychologically with oxygen-depriving face masks or an experimental drug with tens of thousands of noted adverse reactions and a choppy record of effectiveness.

Then, he turned to the parents with a message for them. Watch:

Here are my comments @WCSedu school board tonight on why masks in schools make zero sense. I encourage all of you to speak out at your own school boards: pic.twitter.com/M14ICcZ3wd — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 11, 2021

“I will tell every parent here, don’t let your kids wear a mask,” he told the board before turning to a cheering crowed behind him.

Any school board that mandates face masks or vaccines for students is either unfathomably bad at math or is being driven by a totalitarian agenda that will intentionally harm our children. Ask your school board if they’re stupid or evil.

