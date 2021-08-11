http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Mojn1x9D7x4/

On Wednesday, Outkick founder and president Clay Travis sounded off on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announcing plans to resign in 14 days after an investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women.

Travis said on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that he would not be stunned if Cuomo tried to run again after resigning to “preserve” his electability in the future.

“Look, I think this is about trying to preserve Andrew Cuomo’s electoral ability to get another office in the future,” Travis stated.

“It wouldn’t stun me, guys, if he tries to run for the New York governorship in 2022 in the Democratic primary because if you look at the most recent polling, he’s still above everybody else,” he added. “If he goes out, he says he tried to save and preserve the institution of the governorship, but he wants to throw himself back on the voters of New York, the only way he could preserve any viability as a politician was by resigning, as opposed to impeaching. I think he still believes that he could be reelected as governor in 2022, even after all of this. It would not stun me at all if he’s running by next year.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

