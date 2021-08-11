http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gN11Bbhra2c/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CBS’ “Late Show,” CNN Chief Media Correspondent and host Brian Stelter stated that CNN host Chris Cuomo “was on the phone with his brother this week,” and that he thinks Chris Cuomo does have journalistic boundaries.

Stelter said he “can confirm” reporting from The New York Times that Chris Cuomo was advising his brother, adding, “I also have a source that says Chris was on the phone with his brother this week, urging him –.”

After host Stephen Colbert cut in to ask Stelter if his source is Chris Cuomo, Stelter said his source is not Cuomo, and “You’ve got to have boundaries. You’ve got to draw lines.”

Colbert then responded, “Why? He doesn’t.”

Stelter responded, “I think he does, actually. I think Chris does.”

Colbert then asked what boundaries Chris Cuomo has, to which Stelter answered, “The boundary that CNN management presented him in May, when they admitted he screwed up. They said, what you did was inappropriate, you were on the phone with your brother’s aides advising them on what to do, and that was inappropriate. But they said, of course you’re going to talk to your brother.”

