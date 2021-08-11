https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/sean-penn-mandatory-covid-vaccinations

Sean Penn ripped into coronavirus vaccine skeptics while defending his decision to demand those working on the set of his latest project be vaccinated.

The actor previously said he would not return to the set of Starz’s Watergate series “Gaslit” until both the cast and crew can prove they’ve been fully vaccinated. Although NBCUniversal ensured that vaccines are mandatory in the set’s “Zone A,” the term used for those in close proximity to filming, the actor is not only putting his foot down on set, but calling for the rest of the country to do the same.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, Penn was asked about his decision to hold out from returning to work on “Gaslit,” prompting the actor to note that he believes that vaccine should be mandatory at this point across the board.

The star explained that he sees no difference between requiring vaccinations and requiring a driver’s license for people “being able to drive 100 miles per hour in a car.” However, he said that there are a select few in the country who should be exempt only due to underlying medical conditions.

“This is one of those things that should be mandatory that we all get with the exception,” Penn explained. “The very few exceptions are those people who, for whatever reason, a medical condition might offset it. But I do think that business, all businesses, need to take the lead and to be not so timid in dealing with their collective bargaining agreement partners.”

The outlet asked Penn what he thinks of those who are still hesitant to get the vaccine. The actor noted that there are many reasons to be hesitant about such things, but said he believes the loudest voices don’t have a leg to stand on.

“There’s different kinds of hesitancies, right? So I don’t think that there’s much excuse to not know the information available anymore. Hence that’s why I think it should be mandatory at this stage,” he explained. “A resistance that’s based on a certain kind of siloed lack of imagination and understanding of anything that’s helpful to the human race… I’ve become very frustrated by that but I can only work within my own bounds and say for me that it should be mandatory.”

The actor has been doing his part throughout the pandemic to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to the importance of vaccinations. His CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) nonprofit set up a vaccination center at Dodger Stadium. He recently issued a fiery letter to the staff after they complained in comments on a New York Times article about long hours and poor working conditions.

He isn’t the only star calling on Hollywood studios to do more when it comes to making sure those working on productions are fully vaccinated. Sharon Stone recently said she feels her work life is being threatened due to her insistence that the crew of an upcoming project she’s set to film in Atlanta be fully vaccinated.

In a separate interview with Yahoo Entertainment, “Stillwater” actor Matt Damon voiced his frustration with vaccine hesitant people a well, blaming Facebook for the spread of misinformation.

