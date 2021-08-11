https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/08/11/courageous-teacher-blasts-notorious-loudon-county-school-board-over-trans-and-crt-policies-then-she-refuses-to-play-along-n1468681

A fifth-grade teacher went before the notorious Loudon County school board on Tuesday night to denounce proposed transgender policies and other “equity” issues such as Critical Race Theory (CRT), and did something unexpected: she quit.

The Loudon County, Virginia school board meetings have become notorious not because angry parents have shown up in droves to forcefully denounce the racially divisive and discriminatory CRT “equity” agenda. No, they’re not notorious because the school board cut off a public viewing area to spite parents. They’re notorious because the board is like that toddler who believes that if he juts out an arm, turns his head, and closes his eyes he doesn’t have to listen to you.

Tuesday night, Laura Morris, who says she’s taught for ten years, went before the board and elucidated the reasons why she differed with the board on its “equity” policies and its proposed transgender policies.

Morris pointed to materials sent to all teachers stating that Christian, white women were overly represented in the teacher corps in Loudon County and “this has to change.”

“Within the last year, I was in one of my so-called equity trainings that White, Christian, able-bodied females currently have the power in our schools and ‘this has to change,’” teacher Laura Morris said during the public comment period of the board meeting. “Clearly, you’ve made your point. You no longer value me or many other teachers you’ve employed in this county. So since my contract outlines the power that you have over my employment in Loudoun County Public Schools, I thought it necessary to resign in front of you.”

And so she did.

“School board, I quit. I quit your policies, I quit your trainings and I quit being a cog in a machine that tells me to push highly politicized agendas on our most vulnerable constituents — the children,” she said. “I will find employment elsewhere.”

Then she urged parents to take their children out of public school and “flood the private schools.”

NBC Washington reported that the transgender policies include everything from pronouns the sports teams to bathroom access.

Proposed Policy 8040 on the rights of transgender and gender-expansive students would affect staff use of transgender students’ names and pronouns; transgender students’ access to sports, restrooms and locker rooms; and training for school mental health professionals. The policy became national news after elementary school gym teacher Tanner Cross testified in May that he would not follow the policy because he believed it would harm children and violate his religious beliefs. The school district placed Cross on paid administrative leave. A District Court judge ruled that Cross must be reinstated, citing his rights to speech and religious liberty. The school board is appealing the ruling.

Here’s the video of her resigning.

A woman who says she’s a Loudoun County teacher just broke into tears addressing the school board saying she would not honor the transgender pronoun policy because of her faith and she told the board she was quitting her job, right there on the spot. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/GTPa2C0Twz — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) August 11, 2021

Fox reported on her resignation Wednesday:

Parents and concerned citizens, such as teachers, had to take a number and wait to be called before they could speak alone before the board members.

After four hours of testimony, the board chose to postpone the vote until later when there weren’t as many parents waiting outside to speak.

Parents in Loudon County, whose voices haven’t mattered to the school board, may wish to use their passion to induce the state to pass school choice legislation. This allows parents to use the money otherwise given to state-sponsored schools and use the money to send their child elsewhere.

Perhaps after such a move school districts would have to listen to parents.

Use that Joe Biden government cheese money and put a down payment on a private school near you.

Get out while you can.

