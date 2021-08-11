https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/11/dallas-county-judge-defies-gov-greg-abbotts-ban-mandates-universal-indoor-masking-in-schools-ages-2-and-up-regardless-of-vaccination-status/

We were pretty sure this was coming, and it’s here: a Dallas County judge has signed an executive order mandating masks in all child care centers and public schools ages two and up, regardless of vaccination status. The order also requires masks for businesses and Dallas County buildings.

Here’s Bethany “Grandma Killer” Mandel:

Gov. Greg Abbott is already on the case:

