We were pretty sure this was coming, and it’s here: a Dallas County judge has signed an executive order mandating masks in all child care centers and public schools ages two and up, regardless of vaccination status. The order also requires masks for businesses and Dallas County buildings.
JUST IN: Dallas Co. @JudgeClayJ signed an executive order requiring masks in
– all child care centers
– Pre-K-12 public schools
– businesses
– Dallas Co. buildings
This order will start Thursday, defying @GovAbbott ‘s order banning mask mandates. @FOX4 https://t.co/CDzLHxVa5l
— Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) August 11, 2021
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has ordered that even 2 year olds must wear masks.
“Universal indoor masking for all…child care centers & pre-K through 12 schools, regardless of vaccination status, except for children under 2 years of age.”https://t.co/q482TCQQNs
— Political Sock (@politicalsock) August 11, 2021
For any confused by the term “County Judge”; in TX, the top executive official in each county is referred to as “County Judge.”
We have County Courts which are actual judicial positions for judges who preside over legal cases. Clay Jenkins is not that kind of judge.
— Political Sock (@politicalsock) August 11, 2021
Here’s Bethany “Grandma Killer” Mandel:
A special place in hell for this https://t.co/fGC0nEkDS0
— Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 11, 2021
Tossed out in 3…2…1 https://t.co/WawMPraCse
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 11, 2021
Has this judge ever been around 2 year olds?
— Bubba’sBaits🎣 (@BubbaSbaits) August 11, 2021
Most 2 year olds are brighter than Jenkins
— Mark Ripollone (@MarkRipollone) August 11, 2021
Judge Leeeeroy Jenkins here wants to override the state legislature with his belief that a ban on mask mandates equals a ban on wearing masks. https://t.co/WmlXQXUfGZ
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 11, 2021
State legislature needs to assert their authority over the judge who would be king and impeach him.
— Bob Titus (@BobNotfondajane) August 11, 2021
Clay Jenkins is up for re-election. This is political.
— Ladie Jaded (@ladie_jaded) August 11, 2021
Watching idiots mandate the impossible is funny
— FREE SPEECH NOW (@FreeAllSpeech) August 11, 2021
This judge is a renowned moron
— Dutch Badlands (@post_calvinist) August 11, 2021
Who is going to enforce this? Rand Paul is right about this. Peaceful non-compliance.
— BruinEric (@BruinEric) August 11, 2021
@KenPaxtonTX do your thing with these knuckleheads.
— SlowSledDog (Parler & Gab, same handle) (@SlowSledDog) August 11, 2021
Gov. Greg Abbott is already on the case:
A mandamus petition has been filed in the 5th Court of Appeals to strike down Dallas County’s mask mandate.
Under Executive Order GA-38, no governmental entity can mandate masks.
The path forward relies on personal responsibility—not gov’t mandates @TXAG https://t.co/qynN7M8o5E
— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) August 11, 2021
