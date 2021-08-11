https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/update-defiant-fraud-mama-keeping-210k-gofundme-donations-gofundme/

CNN’s Nick Watt mistakenly reported last week on the eviction moratorium and profiled Dasha Kelly of Las Vegas, Nevada who said that she and her three young kids were at risk of homelessness unless the eviction moratorium was kept in place. Extreme left Congresswoman Cori Bush then lauded Kelly, and a GoFundMe account was set up for Kelly’s benefit, raising over $211,000 in donations. Except it was all a lie, she wasn’t the mom and she didn’t even live there.

Today it came out that Kelly is NOT the mother of the children and has no biological tie to the children whatsoever. She is a babysitter and girlfriend to the biological father and not the real mother.

But she’s keeping the money!

And GoFundMe, which is notorious for cancelling conservatives for the flimsiest of reasons, is going to let her even though she defrauded donors by making them think she was the mother of these children when she was not.

The current media reports are missing that the ‘fraud mama’ is saying she is a ‘mother figure’ to the children and is keeping the money, and GoFundMe plans to let her keep these funds.

But there’s no mistake that Dasha Kelly told CNN she was a “single mother of three” when, in fact, their real mother is another woman entirely: Shadia Hilo. Kelly is merely dating the biological father. Kelly now says she is a “mother figure” to try and spin her lies.

Kelly posted this update from GoFundMe, which allows current donors to get their money back if they want it by filling out a form, but all the unclaimed money will go to ‘Fraud Mama’ Kelly:

The campaign was up to $230,000 at one point, and is now down to $210,000, meaning that only $18,000 or almost 8% has been requested returned so far.

CNN didn’t bother interviewing the property owner who is being bankrupted by this ongoing scam, there’s no word on whether any of the GoFundMe funds will be used to actually compensate the property owner.

GoFundMe has regularly cancelled conservatives for what it deems “misinformation” and misleading fundraising campaigns. GoFundMe cancelled fundraisers for Kyle Rittenhouse’s legal fees, the teen who defended himself against armed attackers in the Kenosha Wisconsin BLM riot last year. GoFundMe cancelled Election Integrity and Research events. GoFundMe banned conservative journalist Laura Loomer completely. GoFundMe cancelled fundraisers to fight Critical Race Theory. GoFundMe cancelled fundraisers for police accused of crimes.

GoFundMe refused comment for this story. If they decide to provide a statement, it will be added.

