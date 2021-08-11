http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ibwAzAXdpkQ/

“Currys went instantly. All the phone shops went instantly.

Definitely, the best commentary on the London riots at the time or since was Peter Hitchens’s on Sky News.

He correctly anatomised the social malaise which had created an amoral climate in which civil unrest could flare up at any moment.

The left wing liberal reformers who run our society have attacked every single institution from the family to the school and reduced it to nothing. They’ve eviscerated the police. They talk about tough sentences. There doesn’t exist such a thing as tough sentencing in our society. These people will not be punished.

But his answer, again correctly, was not simply that there should be more police. He recognised that the entire justice system is biased against law-abiding citizens, especially when they make the mistake of trying to defend their own property.

For a long time people who’ve tried to defend themselves against burglars have been hauled in by the police and charged with offences. It ought to stop for good, this nonsense. We ought to be allowed to defend ourselves.

This is especially pertinent given his subsequent comments about Britain’s moral decline as Christianity has fallen by the wayside.

There is no basis on which people brought up in this country can judge right and wrong. So we’re left with ad hoc ethics, which is practical atheism. There is no reason to think anything as particularly right or particularly wrong except insofar as it suits you.

I totally share Hitchens’s Stygian despair. His price for being so consistently right has, of course, been the tittering mockery of the chattering classes. On the Sky panel discussion, for example, you can see Communist-turned-politically-correct, Establishment mouthpiece, Times columnist David Aaronovitch barely suppressing a giggle because he knows that he, Aaronovitch, represents the safe, sensible, socially acceptable view whereas Hitchens is just some right-wing crazy…

What has changed for me in the decade that elapsed since those riots is I have become even more anti-Establishment even than Hitchens. At the time I remember feeling delighted that the then Mayor of London, one Boris Johnson, was considering getting water cannons to deal with the rioters: clearly, this was the sort of firm action needed if my then London home was not going to end up being burned down.

Nowadays I have a lot more sympathy. I don’t believe, like some lefty sociologist would, that rioters are ‘victims of society’. But I do totally understand grievances against a self-serving, corrupt, brutal and mendacious Establishment that views them at best as cattle to be corralled and at worst as vermin to be exterminated. And the reason I understand it is because of late — in the last 18 months especially — many, many more of us have become victims of that Establishment.

Back in 2011, those with a grievance were generally on the margins of society. In 2021, however, there are a lot more of us out there of all ages, races and social classes with a lot more to complain about: business owners whose livelihoods have been wantonly destroyed by the lockdown; people who’ve lost loved ones to suicide or untreated cancers; vaccine sceptics who are being deliberately singled out by government propaganda campaigns and treated as pariahs; the Awake (maybe ten per cent of us and growing by the day) who recognise that the lockdowns, the quarantines, the travel bans, the vaccine passports are merely the first step towards a global tyranny, orchestrated by our useful idiot political class, along the lines of the Great Reset.

And that’s another reason I feel nostalgic about those 2011 riots. Compared to the horror and violence and massive social unrest that I fear will be coming our way shortly, they’ll look like a picnic in the park.

