There’s some confusion today regarding a story that broke yesterday over ventilators that HHS said they sent to Florida as the state battles the Delta variant:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was not aware of the request:

But he said he’d look into it:

Keep in mind, Tampa Bay Times reporter Kirby Wilson says he hasn’t heard about *any* hospitals even needing ventilators at this time:

And this brings us to a few moments ago when White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki thought she’d use the story to dunk on DeSantis, telling journos that “I would note that as a policy we don’t send ventilators to states without their interest in receiving the ventilators”:

And she added, “I think the most important question here is, ‘why would you oppose receiving ventilators?’”:

That’s when DeSantis spox Christina Pushaw fired back, asking “Why is the Biden Amin trying to make this into a huge political issue?”

She also clarified that the request came from the Florida Department of Health and it was part of a “standard / routine process, the Governor doesn’t need to be looped in on it”:

As for the ventilators, Wilson added this morning that the state has enough ventilators right now but it’s is restocking its own emergency supply to “maintain the state’s supply cushion”:

