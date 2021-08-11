https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/11/didnt-obama-send-you-the-memo-masks-for-zoom-calls-are-back-at-the-biden-wh/

There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason to when President Biden decides to wear a mask or not to wear a mask. Today’s “science” apparently says that masks are required even when on a Zoom call and distanced from others who are in the room:

LOL. Really?

Apparently Obama either didn’t get the memo, or didn’t care.

