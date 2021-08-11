https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/dominion-voting-systems-sues-newsmax-one-america-news-airing-mike-lindells-cyber-symposium/

Dominion Voting Systems sued Newsmax and One America News on Tuesday for airing Mike Lindell’s much anticipated cyber symposium.

This is at least the second time that Dominion has sued Newsmax and One America News for their reporting.

The lawsuit also singled out OAN personalities Chanel Rion and Christina Bobb.

CNN reported:

TRENDING: BREAKING: MIKE LINDELL GOES OFF AT SYMPOSIUM — WHISTLEBLOWER’S OFFICE RAIDED — Whistleblower Tina Peters Speaks Out (VIDEO)

Dominion Voting Systems, a technology company that was targeted with disinformation by former President Donald Trump and allies, filed lawsuits on Tuesday against two right-wing television channels, alleging they aided the spread of baseless conspiracy theories about its role in the 2020 election. The lawsuits, which are the latest in a string of legal action from the company, name Newsmax and One America News as defendants. The lawsuit against OAN also named two of the network’s far-right personalities, Chanel Rion and Christina Bobb, as well as the network’s owners, Robert and Charles Herring. John Poulos, the chief executive of Dominion, said in a statement that the networks “disregarded the truth when they spread lies in November” and that they “continue to do so today.” In the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election, then-President Trump falsely asserted that the election had been rigged against him. His media allies promoted outlandish conspiracy theories about Dominion to support Trump’s false claims.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

