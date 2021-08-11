https://www.theepochtimes.com/dozens-of-major-events-are-now-being-canceled-across-the-us-over-covid-19_3943928.html

In light of a recent increase of COVID-19 “Delta” cases and despite an uptick in vaccinations, a number of major events and concerts are being canceled across the United States.

Former Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks, for example, announced Wednesday she is canceling all her remaining performances in the United States, including dates in California and Colorado next month, as well as performances scheduled for New Orleans and Austin, Texas, later this year.

“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” Nicks wrote on social media, adding that she wants to perform again next year. “I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit’s record label said that the band’s Wednesday show in Houston, Texas, was canceled because the venue wouldn’t “comply with the band’s updated Health and Safety standards” and refused to hold the show.

Singer Garth Brooks said last week that he would consider rescheduling the remainder of his stadium tour across the United States in light of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

It was announced Monday that the famous New Orleans Jazz Festival for 2021 would be canceled over “rising cases” of COVID-19 in Louisiana, according to reports.

The festival’s organization wrote on its website “as a result of the current exponential growth of new Covid cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency,” coming after it was postponed several times this year.

Stevie Nicks, center, is seen in a March 29, 2019 photo. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

“We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe. Next year’s dates are April 29–May 8, 2022,” the jazz festival added.

The City of New Orleans, meanwhile, canceled its yearly Red Dress Sun, NOLA.com reported, noting that people will likely show up anyways to partake in the event. Several other events scheduled in New Orleans have also been recently canceled over COVID-19 cases, the outlet noted.

Other than the aforementioned cancelations, nu-metal band Limp Bizkit announced Monday that it would not perform its remaining tour dates in the month of August due to COVID-19 cases rising.

“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being canceled,” the band said on its website. Limp Bizkit was scheduled to play in New Jersey last week but canceled the event just hours beforehand.

In Florida’s Panhandle, an arts event in Pensacola, Gallery Night, was canceled and replaced by a virtual session due to COVID-19, local media reported.

On New York’s Long Island, the 2021 New York Oyster Festival—which usually attracts thousands of people in Oyster Bay—was canceled due to rising case numbers.

“The health and well-being of the residents of our beloved Oyster Bay-East Norwich community and the festival attendees is our primary concern,” the event said in a similarly worded statement.

COVID-19 is the illness caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

Jack Phillips Senior Reporter Jack Phillips is a reporter at The Epoch Times based in New York.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

