August 11, 2021

(Reuters) – EBay Inc missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as shoppers visited stores in person following the easing of coronavirus curbs.

The company’s revenue rose to $2.68 billion in the quarter ended June 30 from $2.34 billion a year earlier

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $3.00 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

