FILE PHOTO: An eBay sign at an office building in San Jose, California, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach/File Photo
August 11, 2021
(Reuters) – EBay Inc missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as shoppers visited stores in person following the easing of coronavirus curbs.
The company’s revenue rose to $2.68 billion in the quarter ended June 30 from $2.34 billion a year earlier
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $3.00 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
