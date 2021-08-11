https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-aug-11-is-it-legal-for-military-to-enforce-vaccine-mandate-on-troops_3944837.html

Facts Matter (Aug 11): Is It Legal for Military to Enforce Vaccine Mandate on Troops?

On Tuesday, in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo officially resigned. However, while everyone is focused on his sexual harassment allegations, the FBI quietly dropped their investigation into the way he handled nursing homes.

Meanwhile, protests against vaccine mandates have been springing up across this country. Two days ago, we had teams on the ground in both New York and California, and we got a chance to ask people what they think about these mandates.

Lastly, some companies are getting creative with the way that they are pushing vaccines. In fact, a new report shows that some companies are starting to consider deducting $50 from the paychecks of unvaccinated employees.

