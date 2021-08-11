https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2021/08/11/cuomo-prime-time-hemorrhages-female-viewers-scandal-rages

Who could have predicted that the abrasive, aggressive, bombastic, and roid-raging Italian man who helped his corrupt governor brother malign his sexual harassment victims would alienate women? Well, that’s exactly what we saw last week as Chris Cuomo’s CNN Prime Time show lost over 40 percent of his female viewers, and couldn’t even break 900,000 viewers.

According to a Fox News analysis of Nielsen Media Research data, Cuomo “averaged 488,000 female viewers on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday last week – the three episodes hosted by Chris Cuomo following the Tuesday attorney general report, as he took Friday off.”

Further breaking down how Cuomo was a rhetorical turn off for women, media reporter Brian Flood noted:

The turnout was a 41% decline from the year-to-date female viewership of “Cuomo Prime Time,” while the program also lost 45% percent of female viewers compared to the same week in 2020. “Cuomo Prime Time” also lost 14% of the female viewers who tuned in during the second quarter of 2021.

“CNN’s troubled anchor also lost significant female viewers among the advertiser demographic of adults age 25-54,” Flood wrote. “‘Cuomo Prime Time’ averaged 86,000 female viewers among the key demo during the three episodes hosted by the program’s namesake last week, down 33% compared to the second quarter totals and down a stunning 56% compared to the 2021 average.”

This wave of women taking their viewership elsewhere occurred after the New York attorney general detailed how Cuomo had advised disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) to malign his sexual harassment accusers. And Cuomo reportedly continued his role of unofficial executive adviser in the wake of the AG’s finding, apparently urging his brother to resign.

Forbes senior contributor Mark Joyella pointed out that Cuomo was also struggling to pull in viewers in general, failing again to break a million and striking out in a key demographic.

“The 9 p.m. ET hour failed to break one million total viewers for the fifth consecutive week, delivering a total audience of 856,000 viewers,” he reported. “Among viewers 25-54, the demographic group most valued by advertisers, Cuomo had its second lowest-rated week of 2021, with an average audience of 192,000 viewers.”

And that dearth of viewers was also a problem for all of CNN. Over at Mediaite, Caleb Howe had a story whose headline read: “CNN Notches 24th Consecutive Week Without Hitting a Million Viewers in Poor Ratings Streak.”

“Seven days without hitting the mark is a bad number, but the week’s average coming in lower than a million is by no means an isolated incident,” he wrote. “In fact, Nielsen ratings show CNN has averaged below a million in both the ‘Total Day’ and ‘Prime Time’ averages 14 consecutive weeks this year so far.”

He added: “In just total day, the results are even worse, with 24 consecutive weeks not hitting the mark. That’s out of 31 total weeks.”

This is CNN.

