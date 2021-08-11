https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/far-left-wisconsin-governor-tells-counties-ignore-subpoenas-house-audits/

Far left Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers vetoed a series of ballot security initiatives in the Badger State on Tuesday. Evers also told two counties to ignore subpoenas from the GOP-controlled legislature.

On Friday Wisconsin’s House Election Committee Chairman Janelle Brandtjen issued subpoenas to Brown and Milwaukee Counties.

Democrats do not want the 2020 election audited for some reason?

The Daily Mail reported:

Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a series of six election security bills Tuesday sent to his desk by the state’s GOP-controlled legislature. Republicans do not have the votes to override Evers’ veto, as no Democrats supported the legislation in June. The governor also said that two Wisconsin counties should not comply with subpoenas to turn over ballots and voting equipment as part of an investigation being led by the Republican head of the Assembly elections committee. ‘Hell no,’ Evers said when asked if the local election clerks should comply. ‘You´ve seen what´s going on in Arizona. It´s a clown show.’ Arizona’s partisan election audit has been full of embarrassing revelations, the suspension of the audit’s account and one of its early supporters describing the process as botched. One of the bills would have required voters to fill out more paperwork and show ID whenever they vote absentee. Elderly and disabled voters would would have to apply for a ballot every year, rather than having one sent automatically. Another would have limited the collection of absentee ballots more than two weeks out from an election. Others prohibited clerks from correcting mistakes on absentee ballots, a longstanding practice, making it a $10,000 offense that could warrant three years in prison.

