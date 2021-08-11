https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/11/fauci-has-competition-australian-chief-health-officer-says-this-is-not-the-time-to-do-things-like-interact-in-person-with-fellow-humans-video/

Get a look at Australia lately? Have you seen those buff kangaroos? Or those spiders as big as your face?

Well, as terrifying as those are, they’ve got nothing on Australia’s public health officials.

Here’s New South Wales Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant:

NEW – Australia’s NSW Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant: “Whenever you leave your house… don’t start up a conversation. Do not come in contact with anyone who would pose a risk.”pic.twitter.com/Zzj9yqLm9D — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 11, 2021

New South Wales Chief Health Officer tells citizens not to talk to one another, even if masked and vaccinated: “Whilst it is in human nature to engage in conversation with others, to be friendly, unfortunately this is not the time to do that…” pic.twitter.com/gCdAlEayhb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 11, 2021

Introverts rejoice!

ok I can get behind this actually https://t.co/LGPCNEuP9C — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) August 11, 2021

Seriously, though, what the hell is this? Everyone — introverts, extroverts, ambiverts, everyone — should be appalled at this kind of talk. It’s not enough to get vaccinated. It’s not enough to wear a mask. You must effectively barricade yourself in your house and if you must go out for any reason, you’d better make damn sure that you don’t talk to or even look at anyone.

It’s best to give context. NSW is the most popular state in Australia with 8.16 million residents The state remained open throughout the pandemic with only 86 deaths to date. The delta variant is our first major outbreak that’s out of control. 1/10 cases are hospitalised. — Vision 🇦🇺 🇱🇧 🇬🇷 (@vision_iii) August 11, 2021

Sorry, but there’s no context in which Dr. Chant’s advice makes any sense. Well, unless the context is that we’re in the midst of the zombie apocalypse. But there’s really no scientific basis for calling for such insane restrictions in our actual situation.

Have we reached peak lunacy yet? — T.H. Seaweed (@TH_Seaweed) August 11, 2021

He sure does. Dr. Chant can give Anthony Fauci a real run for his money.

They don’t want you to talk in person because they don’t want you to say anything they can’t track — D (@D_BFC01) August 11, 2021

Australia is returning to its roots as a nation of prisoners https://t.co/50YdMrttkU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 11, 2021

Why don’t we just end it all, life is simply too dangerous to proceed. Thank God I live in Florida, I pray for the victims of this insanity. — Jared (@thisisnotjared) August 11, 2021

Parting food for thought from Aussie-in-D.C. Tim Andrews:

Not sure why this is blowing up now (it’s over a week old) but you know what is ever sadder?

The speaker is actually probably the /least/ pro-restrictions of all our state Chief Health Officers. Let that sink in… https://t.co/7b43ImgTTX — Tim Andrews (@Tim_Andrews) August 11, 2021

Good Lord. Good luck with all that, Australia.

When do citizens start to fight back? — MLB Commisioner (@mlbcommishioner) August 11, 2021

***

