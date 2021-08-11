https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/11/fauci-has-competition-australian-chief-health-officer-says-this-is-not-the-time-to-do-things-like-interact-in-person-with-fellow-humans-video/

Get a look at Australia lately? Have you seen those buff kangaroos? Or those spiders as big as your face?

Well, as terrifying as those are, they’ve got nothing on Australia’s public health officials.

Here’s New South Wales Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant:

Introverts rejoice!

Seriously, though, what the hell is this? Everyone — introverts, extroverts, ambiverts, everyone — should be appalled at this kind of talk. It’s not enough to get vaccinated. It’s not enough to wear a mask. You must effectively barricade yourself in your house and if you must go out for any reason, you’d better make damn sure that you don’t talk to or even look at anyone.

Sorry, but there’s no context in which Dr. Chant’s advice makes any sense. Well, unless the context is that we’re in the midst of the zombie apocalypse. But there’s really no scientific basis for calling for such insane restrictions in our actual situation.

He sure does. Dr. Chant can give Anthony Fauci a real run for his money.

Parting food for thought from Aussie-in-D.C. Tim Andrews:

Good Lord. Good luck with all that, Australia.

