https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/08/11/felonious-punk-gets-nine-year-sentence-longest-yet-for-a-blm-antifa-thug-n1468723

I Am The Fire Starter

Serial dentist dodger Matthew Rupert, 29, of Galesburg, Ill, was sentenced to almost nine years in the hoosegow for his participation in last year’s antifa-BLM commie hoopla in Minneapolis. He was convicted of handing out explosives and arson. Here is the kicker: He was stupid enough to boast about it while live-streaming on Facebook.

Breaking: Matthew Rupert, 29, of Galesburg, Ill., has been sentenced to nearly 9 years in federal prison after being convicted for his role in the Minneapolis BLM-Antifa riots last year. He handed out explosives & set a store on fire. This is the longest sentence for a BLM rioter pic.twitter.com/Waj0vt4kXf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2021

How did the cops know Rupert wasn’t peacefully protesting? He brilliantly live-streamed his crimes on Facebook for his friends back home.

“We come to riot, boy!” he’s heard exclaiming via live stream. “I’ve got some bombs if some of you all want to throw them back.”

Rupert drove roughly 400 miles from his hometown of Galesburg, Ill. for the sole purpose of rioting and arson. He also used Facebook to try to round up a posse of fellow insurrectionists, posting, “I’m going to Minneapolis tomorrow who coming only goons I’m renting hotel rooms.”

FACT-O-RAMA! Though few people have been convicted and sentenced for burning the country in the name of Saint George Floyd, Rupert’s 105-month sentence is the longest given to anyone involved in the antifa-BLM sacking of blue cities.

Go Time

On May 29, 2020, Rupert hit the broadcast button on Facebook Live, telling his viewers that he was in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Rupert declared that he came “to riot” and is shown passing out artillery shell-type fireworks and encouraging people to fight the police. He is seen damaging property, breaking into buildings, and looting businesses.

Recommended: MUST WATCH: People Sign Petition to Jail Anti-Vaxxers. Good Thing It’s Fake. For Now.

Rupert’s video shows him asking for lighter fluid before entering a boarded-up Sprint store. Rupert made his way to a backroom, piled up a few boxes, and lit them on fire, causing significant damage. He is seen on the video boasting, “I lit it on fire!”

Victory Laps

“Today, we count yet another violent offender as held to account for his reckless and deliberate damage to our community,” stated Michael Paul, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Minneapolis field office. “Mr. Rupert made his way to Minneapolis for the express purpose of instigating lawless behavior on our local streets. He demonstrated no purpose other than endangering peaceful protests by actively encouraging violence against law enforcement and personally destroying community businesses. Together with our local partners, FBI Minneapolis and ATF St. Paul continue to hold indifferent criminals like Mr. Rupert accountable for their dangerous and divisive criminal conduct in the Twin Cities.”

“Matthew Rupert chose to drive more than 400 miles from his home in Illinois to Minnesota to engage in violence and destruction, all while broadcasting it for the world to see. Peaceful protest was not on his agenda” stated acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk. “Arson, looting, property damage, and the glorification of it, will not be tolerated. Today, justice has caught up with Mr. Rupert as he must now account for his crimes.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

