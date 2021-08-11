https://www.dailywire.com/news/following-cuomo-resignation-new-yorkers-want-to-rename-governor-mario-m-cuomo-bridge

Following the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), New Yorkers are calling for the renaming of Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

On Tuesday, Cuomo announced his resignation following the release of Attorney General Letitia James’ bombshell report, which laid out evidence that the longtime politician had sexually harassed at least eleven women. Even as he resigned, Cuomo said that the report was “politically motivated.”

“I’ve never crossed the line with anyone,” he said. “But, I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn. There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn’t fully appreciate.”

In the wake of his resignation, some want to rename Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge — which commemorates the three-term governorship of Andrew Cuomo’s father.

The structure replaced the deteriorating Tappan Zee Bridge in 2017, and news media routinely referred to it as the “New Tappan Zee Bridge.” Nevertheless, Cuomo — who set the $4 billion construction project in motion — signed legislation in 2017 naming the bridge after his own father.

Within a few months, a petition arguing that the name of the bridge was unnecessarily politicized earned over 120,000 signatures.

“Out of curiosity, why didn’t the taxpayers have a direct vote since we are the ones who ultimately paid for it, and will through toll taxes?” it reads. “Didn’t a large part of the funding come from a FEDERAL grant? That is OUR bridge. America’s bridge. New York’s bridge. Last I checked, Mario Cuomo and his family did not personally contribute hundreds of millions to its construction.”

The petition — which now has 170,000 signatures — continues to advocate for the name change.

Soon after James’ report, State Assemblyman Mike Lawler (R-NY) likewise introduced legislation to rename the structure.

“Bill A.6594 would change the name of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge back to its rightful name, the Tappan Zee Bridge,” stated Lawler. “I urge each and every one of my colleagues in the Assembly to back this piece of legislation that will remove the stain of Andrew Cuomo’s name from the Tappan Zee Bridge. No one should have to drive over one of the finest pieces of architecture in our state and be reminded of the unforgivable sins of our Governor.”

Cuomo is set to leave office in two weeks; he will be replaced by Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY).

