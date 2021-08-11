https://headlineusa.com/fraud-denying-dems-warn-2018-report/

The same election-fraud deniers who sit on the Jan. 6th Commission and the Congressional Black Caucus authored a 2018 report that warned about “highly vulnerable” voting machines causing “altered vote totals.”

Two House Democrats, Zoe Lofgren of California and Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, sit on the Jan. 6th Commission and sat on the 2017-2018 Congressional Task Force on Election Security, the National Pulse reported.

Then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., established the task force in June 2017 and hand-picked six Democrats to lead it.

In a 56-page report, the task force’s first finding has the subhead: “OUR ELECTION INFRASTRUCTURE IS VULNERABLE.”

On one hand, the findings read like the how-to-steal-an-election playbook that a bad actor could use.

Yet, the report also substantiated nearly every concern that former President Donald Trump and others have raised about the 2020 presidential election, and even proposed many of the same solutions—such as state-run election audits—that 2020 skeptics have pursued.

It ominously warned that “many jurisdictions are now using equipment that is nearing or past its useful life” and that “states and localities” should be equipped with “modern, secure election infrastructure.”

“Old machines are susceptible to ‘vote-flipping’ (i.e., when a voter presses Candidate A’s name, but Candidate B’s name is selected on screen) and crashing which can sow doubt in voters’ minds and give the impression that an election is being rigged,” the task force wrote in the report.

Some election computers used Windows XP or Windows 2000, “which pose a particularly significant security risk as those operating systems either do not receive regular security patches, or have stopped receiving support altogether.”

It said some states and localities had voting machines that “contain software or hardware that could be used to connect to the internet.”

The report warned that voter registration databases could be hacked and that “an attacker could alter, delete, or add voter registration records which would then cause profound chaos on Election Day and potentially change the results of the election.”

All these findings clash with the official line that Democrats have adopted since claiming victory for President Joe Biden last year.

Since then, the Left has gone on to attack and viciously smear anyone who echoes their prior concerns.

That includes derision heaped onto Trump-supporting entrepreneur Mike Lindell, who recently organized a symposium to examine the voter data as part of an effort to prove the machines were hacked.

A video that debuted during the symposium tied together many of the loose threads in what seems like a coordinated conspiracy orchestrated by anti-Trump factions.

