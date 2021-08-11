https://hannity.com/media-room/gavin-flips-out-nervous-newsom-vents-to-reporters-unhappy-people-bing-about-this-state/

Embattled California Gavin Newsom vented to reporters during a video call this week where he lamented about people “b****ing about” problems in the Golden State like taxes, crime, and homelessness.

Newsom not doing so hot 😂 pic.twitter.com/LcTx2jJOSZ — thehardhatintellectual (@MelanieMusey) August 10, 2021

“It would be nice if our homegrown team would be focusing on what’s right,” Newsom yelled. “Everybody outside this state is b****ing about this state.”

“Guys, forgive me, I know I am a little pointed today but I’ve been taking a lot from you folks for a lot of months,” Newsom added. “I should be able to express myself, too.”

“I’m a future ex-governor,” he later admitted. “It could happen in a few weeks, it could happen in a few years. I love this damn state.”

Latest polls show voters evenly split on whether Newsom should be removed.

A new survey from Emerson shows 48% are now against the recall and 46% support removing Newsom.

“As it turns out, COVID is re-emerging,” said Golden State political insider Darry Sragow. “And now the fact is the governor is going to have to handle it in a way that reassures these Democratic voters.”

“How close the recall turns out to be depends on exactly one thing and only one thing,” Sragow said. “And that is whether Democrats take the time to vote.”

BREAKING: New Inside California Politics/Emerson College Poll shows support for the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom has increased just in the last couple of weeks. 54% of Hispanic respondents say they would vote to recall the Governor. pic.twitter.com/GFYhBkKQuG — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) August 3, 2021

A Los Angeles Sergeant with the Police Protective League sounded the alarm last month after Gavin Newsom dismissed rising crime and felonies taking place all over California; saying the Governor is living in a “fantasy world.”

“That’s a fantasy world. Where are we living in? I mean, you could look at the numbers throughout California and the rest of the country. Crime is increasing. It is surging, and there’s no consequences,” Los Angeles Police Protective League vice president Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

“There’s no repercussions for these criminals that feel that they could go in and do what they want. And it’s because of these laws. That statement is not true. The numbers don’t lie,” she added.

Read the full report at Fox News.

